Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - New tyres to help F1 car designers - Isola

"The feedback from the drivers was positive"


1 December 2017 - 13h34, by GMM 

Pirelli’s softer new tyres for 2018 will open up new car design possibilities for F1 teams.

That is the claim of Mario Isola, the Italian tyre supplier’s F1 chief.

This week, top drivers gave a thumbs up to Pirelli’s all-new ’hyper soft’ tyre for 2018, with next year’s compounds also being softer across the range.

"The feedback from the drivers was positive and the hyper soft turned out to be 1 second faster than the ultra soft," Isola told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The other compounds were a little closer together in performance than we expected, but it’s not a problem because we are not obliged to bring similar compounds to the races and skipping a step will mean more flexible strategies," he added.

Isola also said Pirelli wanted to produce a tyre for 2018 that allows either one or two-stop strategies.

"We wanted to leave the door open for one stops, yes," he confirmed.

"We believe that these tyres will allow designers to be free to explore two schools of thought: making a car either very fast but hard on the tyres, or kinder with the tyres in order to exploit the softer compounds," Isola said.

He said the 2018 tyres have also been designed to reduce blistering, and be less sensitive to pressures and temperatures.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1