Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - New rules to make F1 like ’driving a bus’ - Hamilton

"It will definitely be worse"


15 November 2017 - 09h33, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton says next year’s cars will be like driving "a bus".

The quadruple world champion is referring to the rule change from four engines per driver to just three next year, and the mandatory addition of heavy ’Halo’ devices.

Already, Hamilton’s Mercedes boss Niki Lauda told La Gazzetta dello Sport this week that Halo is akin to "protecting the drivers as though they are babies".

And Hamilton said he is ruing the rule change that will require drivers to be even more careful with engine mileage in 2018.

"It will definitely be worse," he is quoted as saying by Tuttosport. "We will be forced to drive like endurance drivers.

"Already we have all of this fuel, then with the arrival of Halo it will be like driving a bus.

"The cars will be as heavy as a Nascar, the braking distances will be longer, it’s certainly not what we want as drivers. That’s not how to make the most of our potential," Hamilton added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Race (582 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Pre-race (238 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Saturday (649 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Friday (820 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1