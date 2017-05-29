Pascal Wehrlein will return to hospital in the coming days, following another rollover crash.

The Sauber driver had to miss the start of the 2017 season after injuring his back in a crash during the ’race of champions’ winter event.

Now, in Monaco, Wehrlein was once again able to walk away from a similar rollover crash, before slamming McLaren fill-in Jenson Button for the "stupid" overtaking attempt.

The German broadcaster RTL reports that Wehrlein experienced back pain in the aftermath.

"Yes, I’ll have to do a scan next week," the 22-year-old confirmed.

Wehrlein is also quoted as saying by Brazil’s Globo: "I hope to be ok.

"I hit my head on the barrier again, so I will have to do a new CT scan of my back. We’ll see.

"It seems ok, but since I had this injury, I’m not sure," he added.