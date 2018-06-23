Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - New engine ’two tenths’ faster - Lauda

"The difference can be one or two tenths"


23 June 2018 - 12h07, by GMM 

Mercedes’ new engine is worth up to two tenths per lap in extra speed.

That is the news from Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda, as the reigning champions confirmed that after a one-race delay, the ’spec 2’ power unit is now ready to debut at Paul Ricard.

"We are a race late but I am told that the new engine version is now in use," F1 legend Lauda said in France.

Lewis Hamilton, fastest in both sessions, used the new engine in Friday practice and said it felt "clean and fresh".

Lauda said: "The difference can be one or two tenths."

Earlier, the great Austrian said it was "clear" that on recent form, Ferrari now has the fastest package in F1.

Lauda continued: "No one knows what the others are doing, so I just hope our engine works well here.

"It’s important so that we can get back to pole position.

"We are running late with the new engine because we really wanted to be sure. But Andy Cowell is doing a perfect job.

"What I hope is that our engine helps us to come back, because everyone else improved at the last race," he added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 French GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Race (575 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Pre-race (308 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Friday (709 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Thursday (334 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC