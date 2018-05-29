New York does not look ready to join Miami as another US destination on the F1 calendar.

It is now almost certain that Miami will become the second US-based grand prix next year, alongside Austin.

But Liberty Media had also targeted New York.

Christian Sylt, the F1 business journalist for Forbes, revealed that early this year Liberty Media signed up to rent an office for formula one in New York.

A race in the iconic city, however, is some way off.

"We might need a little bit of a change in leadership in that city before we get there," F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches admitted to the KindredCast pocast.

But he sounds determined to keep building F1 in the States, insisting that "there is an underlying fanbase there that just needs to be activated".