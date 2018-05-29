Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - New York not ready for F1 race

"We might need a little bit of a change in leadership in that city"


29 May 2018 - 11h32, by GMM 

New York does not look ready to join Miami as another US destination on the F1 calendar.

It is now almost certain that Miami will become the second US-based grand prix next year, alongside Austin.

But Liberty Media had also targeted New York.

Christian Sylt, the F1 business journalist for Forbes, revealed that early this year Liberty Media signed up to rent an office for formula one in New York.

A race in the iconic city, however, is some way off.

"We might need a little bit of a change in leadership in that city before we get there," F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches admitted to the KindredCast pocast.

But he sounds determined to keep building F1 in the States, insisting that "there is an underlying fanbase there that just needs to be activated".


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC