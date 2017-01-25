Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - New F1 rule to reduce driver penalties

"Unless it is clear to the stewards..."


25 January 2017 - 08h15, by GMM 

F1 has tweaked the rules so that drivers are penalised less often in 2017.

This week, the final sporting regulations for the new season were published.

Of particular note was article 38.1, following widespread criticism that too many penalties are being given to drivers for on-track incidents.

Now, the rules state that even if Charlie Whiting reports an incident, the stewards can "decide whether or not to proceed with an investigation".

And another tweak should restrict whether a driver can be penalised for borderline racing incidents.

"Unless it is clear to the stewards that a driver was wholly or predominantly to blame for an incident, no penalty will be imposed," the regulations now state.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1