Spectator interest in F1 is picking up as the sport begins its new era.

That is the view of Dr Helmut Marko, a top motor racing official for Red Bull, the owner of two F1 teams and promoter of the Austrian grand prix.

Trackside spectator numbers and TV ratings already got a boost in Melbourne, where the first race featuring F1’s much faster cars took place last month.

Now, Marko told Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper that tickets for July’s Austrian grand prix are markedly up compared to 2016.

"The rejuvenation of formula one is going in the right direction, which is confirmed in our ticket sales. They are clearly above that of the previous year," he said.

Marko said race organisers will also be able to offer attending spectators more, as new F1 owner Liberty Media is looking to enhance the fan experience.

"There are now activities that are possible that were previously unthinkable," he said, referring to the former Bernie Ecclestone-headed era.

"The fans are now closer to formula one and the drivers, it’s a three-day spectacle and we expect a very good number of spectators," Marko added.