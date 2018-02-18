Logo
WRC - Neuville wins in Sweden

Belgian takes championship lead


18 February 2018 - 13h25, by www.wrc.com 

Thierry Neuville won Rally Sweden on Sunday afternoon to take the lead of the FIA World Rally Championship.

The Belgian soaked up huge pressure from his pursuers on snow and ice-covered forest roads before winning the second round of the season by 19.8sec in a Hyundai i20. He leads the championship by nine points.

Ireland’s Craig Breen finished a career-best second in a Citroën C3, 8.5sec ahead of Norway’s Andreas Mikkelsen, driving another i20.

Esapekka Lappi won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Toyota Yaris. Sébastien Ogier took four points for second in a Ford Fiesta with Mikkelsen claiming three in third. Neuville and Ott Tanak, driving another Yaris, took two and one point respectively.

More news to follow.



