Thierry Neuville won a gripping Orlen 74th Rally Poland on Sunday afternoon after Ott Tänak crashed out of the lead this morning.

It was the Belgian’s third victory of the season in a Hyundai i20 and he closed the gap on championship leader Sébastien Ogier to 11 points with five rounds remaining.

After Tänak hit a tree, Neuville eased to a 1min 23.9sec win over team-mate Hayden Paddon. Ogier finished third, a further 56.9sec behind in a Ford Fiesta.

Jari-Matti Latvala won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Toyota Yaris. Ogier took four points for second, while Andreas Mikkelsen secured three in a Citroën C3. Stéphane Lefebvre and Neuville took two and one point respectively.

More news to follow