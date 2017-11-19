Logo
WRC - Neuville wins in Australia

Belgian secures second in championship


19 November 2017 - 04h35, by www.wrc.com 

Thierry Neuville won his fourth FIA World Rally Championship round of 2017 on Sunday afternoon at the season finale in Australia.

The Belgian overcame torrential rain in the final day to win Kennards Hire Rally Australia in a Hyundai i20 by 22.5sec, securing the WRC runners-up position for the third time in five years.

Jari-Matti Latvala crashed his Toyota Yaris out of second place in the final live TV Power Stage. His exit promoted Ott Tänak into second in a Ford Fiesta and Haydon Paddon climbed to third in another i20.

Drivers’ champion Sébastien Ogier won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Fiesta. Tänak took four points for second with Esapekka Lappi claiming three in third in a Toyota Yaris. Andreas Mikkelsen and Kris Meeke took two and one point respectively.

More news to follow.



