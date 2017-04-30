Thierry Neuville snatched one of the closest FIA World Rally Championship wins in history at YPF Rally Argentina on Sunday afternoon.

He edged out longtime leader Elfyn Evans by just 0.7sec in a pulsating final speed test when the Welshman clipped a bridge, ending his dreams of a maiden victory. Only two rounds have been decided by a smaller margin in the WRC’s 45-year history.

The Hyundai i20 Coupe driver trailed Evans by 11.5sec heading into the last leg of the four-day dirt road encounter. Brake problems for Evans and a fierce Neuville attack sent the pair into the final 16.32km test at the famous El Condor separated by just 0.6sec.

Both drivers threw caution to the wind on the rough mountain tracks, and early split times showed Evans more than three seconds ahead. But as his grip lessened near the finish, his Ford Fiesta swiped a bridge, handing Neuville a second consecutive win.

“Watching that was the worst time in my life,” said Neuville, after viewing Evans’ run from the finish. “I gave it everything I had but I didn’t have the best tyres because I had been pushing hard for two stages already.”

An emotional Evans, who led by more than a minute yesterday, said: “I’m gutted to lose by such a fine margin after so many issues. I hit a bridge and that was probably the difference. It’s difficult to take now after holding such a big lead, but part of it is my own doing and I need to come back stronger to win in the future.”

Rock-strewn roads took a heavy toll and merely surviving Friday’s opening leg became the aim of many. Ott Tänak’s patient strategy paid off as he steered clear of trouble and thrived on the smoother weekend roads to finish third in another Fiesta, a further 29.2sec back.

Reigning champion Sébastien Ogier made it three M-Sport World Rally Team cars in the top four, and the Frenchman increased his championship lead to 16 points after five of 13 rounds. He was almost a minute adrift of Tänak.

Jari-Matti Latvala was Evans’ closest challenger early on but the Finn slipped back to finish fifth in his Toyota Yaris. Broken power steering completed a torrid weekend for Hayden Paddon, who claimed his maiden win in Argentina 12 months ago. He was sixth.

Juho Hänninen was seventh after lacking engine power for much of the event and Dani Sordo was eighth after a final stage puncture. Mads Østberg and WRC 2 winner Pontus Tidemand completed the leaderboard.

Rally de Portugal hosts round six of the championship in Matosinhos, near Porto, on 18 - 21 May.

Final Overall Classification

1 T. Neuville N. Gilsoul Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC 3:38:10.6

2 E. Evans D. Barritt Ford Fiesta WRC +0.7

3 O. Tanak M. Jarveoja Ford Fiesta WRC +29.9

4 S. Ogier J. Ingrassia Ford Fiesta WRC +1:24.7

5 J. M. Latvala M. Anttila Toyota Yaris WRC +1:48.1

6 H. Paddon J. Kennard Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +7:42.7

7 J. Hänninen K. Lindstrom Toyota Yaris WRC +11:16.9

8 D. Sordo M. Martí Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC +14:44.1

9 M. Østberg O. Floene Ford Fiesta WRC +15:11.3

10 P. Tidemand J. Andersson Škoda Fabia R5 +17:32.1