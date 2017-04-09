Logo
WRC news

WRC - Neuville wins Tour de Corse

Ogier recovers to claim second


9 April 2017 - 13h31, by www.wrc.com 

Thierry Neuville claimed his first victory of the 2017 WRC season at the Che Guevara Energy Drink Tour de Corse on Sunday afternoon.

The Belgian won the four-day asphalt event by 54.7sec in a Hyundai i20 Coupe, becoming the fourth different winner in the opening four rounds.

Sébastien Ogier finished second in a Ford Fiesta, recovering from a final morning electrical problem to overtake Dani Sordo in the final speed test and extend his championship lead. Sordo finished 1.3sec further back in an i20.

Jari-Matti Latvala won the final live TV Power Stage in a Toyota Yaris to claim five bonus points. Ogier took four points for second, while Craig Breen secured three. Sordo and Neuville took two and one point respectively.

More news to follow.

Top 10:

1. Neuville / Gilsoul (Hyundai i20 WRC) 3h22’53’’4
2. Ogier / Ingrassia (Ford Fiesta WRC) +54’’7
3. Sordo / Marti (Hyundai i20 WRC) +56’’0
4. Latvala / Anttila (Toyota Yaris WRC) +1’09’’6
5. Breen / Martin (Citroën C3 WRC) +1’09’’7
6. Paddon / Kennard (Hyundai i20 WRC) +2’16’’3
7. Mikkelsen / Jaeger (Skoda Fabia R5) +8’10’’7
8. Suninen / Markkula (Ford Fiesta R5) +9’17’’0
9. Sarrazin / Renucci (Skoda Fabia R5) +9’23’’6
10. Rossel / Fulcrand (DS 3 R5) +12’57’’1



WRC
WRC

