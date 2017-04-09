Thierry Neuville claimed his first victory of the 2017 WRC season at the Che Guevara Energy Drink Tour de Corse on Sunday afternoon.

The Belgian won the four-day asphalt event by 54.7sec in a Hyundai i20 Coupe, becoming the fourth different winner in the opening four rounds.

Sébastien Ogier finished second in a Ford Fiesta, recovering from a final morning electrical problem to overtake Dani Sordo in the final speed test and extend his championship lead. Sordo finished 1.3sec further back in an i20.

Jari-Matti Latvala won the final live TV Power Stage in a Toyota Yaris to claim five bonus points. Ogier took four points for second, while Craig Breen secured three. Sordo and Neuville took two and one point respectively.

Top 10:

1. Neuville / Gilsoul (Hyundai i20 WRC) 3h22’53’’4

2. Ogier / Ingrassia (Ford Fiesta WRC) +54’’7

3. Sordo / Marti (Hyundai i20 WRC) +56’’0

4. Latvala / Anttila (Toyota Yaris WRC) +1’09’’6

5. Breen / Martin (Citroën C3 WRC) +1’09’’7

6. Paddon / Kennard (Hyundai i20 WRC) +2’16’’3

7. Mikkelsen / Jaeger (Skoda Fabia R5) +8’10’’7

8. Suninen / Markkula (Ford Fiesta R5) +9’17’’0

9. Sarrazin / Renucci (Skoda Fabia R5) +9’23’’6

10. Rossel / Fulcrand (DS 3 R5) +12’57’’1