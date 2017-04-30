Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Neuville grabs Argentina win!

Final stage heartbreak for Evans


30 April 2017 - 18h25, by www.wrc.com 

Thierry Neuville claimed a stunning last gasp win at YPF Rally Argentina on Sunday afternoon to deny Elfyn Evans a maiden WRC victory.

The pair started the final stage with Evans leading by 0.6sec in a Ford Fiesta. But Belgian Neuville flung his Hyundai i20 Coupe down the famous El Condor mountain to overhaul the Welshman and win by just 0.7sec.

Ott Tänak completed the podium in another Fiesta, a further 29.2sec behind.

Neuville also won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points. Evans took four points for second, while Tänak secured three. Sébastien Ogier and Jari-Matti Latvala took two and one point respectively.

More news to follow...



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Corsica
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Mexico (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Mexico (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Wales GB
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Spain
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally France
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Germany
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC