Thierry Neuville claimed a stunning last gasp win at YPF Rally Argentina on Sunday afternoon to deny Elfyn Evans a maiden WRC victory.

The pair started the final stage with Evans leading by 0.6sec in a Ford Fiesta. But Belgian Neuville flung his Hyundai i20 Coupe down the famous El Condor mountain to overhaul the Welshman and win by just 0.7sec.

Ott Tänak completed the podium in another Fiesta, a further 29.2sec behind.

Neuville also won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points. Evans took four points for second, while Tänak secured three. Sébastien Ogier and Jari-Matti Latvala took two and one point respectively.

