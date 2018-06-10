Logo
WRC - Neuville beats Ogier in thrilling duel in Sardinia

Bizarre finale after Ogier time card error


10 June 2018 - 13h11, by www.wrc.com 

Thierry Neuville won a thrilling Rally Italia Sardegna on Sunday afternoon after edging WRC title rival Sébastien Ogier in a breathtaking final speed test shootout.

The Belgian, driving a Hyundai i20, started the last 6.96km special stage trailing the Frenchman by 0.8sec. He stormed to fastest time, overturning the deficit to win by the same margin and extend his championship lead over Ogier.

Esapekka Lappi finished third in a Toyota Yaris, a further 1min 51.3sec behind.

The results remain provisional after a bizarre incident at the finish of the penultimate stage when Ogier hurriedly departed in his Ford Fiesta without collecting his time card. It was later delivered to him by Ott Tänak and news is awaited on whether Ogier will receive a penalty.

Neuville won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points. Ogier took four points for second with Ott Tänak scoring three in third in a Yaris. Jari-Matti Latvala and Teemu Suninen, driving a Fiesta, took two and one point respectively.

