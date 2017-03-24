Top MotoGP racer Marc Marquez says he is glad he excels on two wheels rather than four.

"I would never have the motivation to be a formula one driver," the Spanish triple world champion told Germany’s Sport Bild.

"Just a few years ago, we (MotoGP) were looking at formula one as the model we wanted to achieve. I think we’re going back on that now.

"With bikes we have what formula one is missing: different winners, more overtaking, more action, more show, more enthusiastic fans," Marquez, 24, added.