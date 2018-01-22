Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Monza boss admits Italy GP future in doubt

If conditions do not change


22 January 2018 - 13h01, by GMM 

Monza boss Angelo Sticchi Damiani has admitted the future of the Italian grand prix is not secure for the future.

After a period of uncertainty, the historic race is firmly on the 2018 calendar.

But the boss of the Italian automobile club Aci told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "If conditions do not change we can no longer guarantee the future of the grand prix at Monza.

"For the 100 year anniversary in 2022, it’s only right that the circuit must be adapted," Sticchi Damiani insisted.

He said one major problem is an Italian regulation known as the ’stability law’, explaining: "We do not cost the state one euro and we don’t ask for anything except that we are not hindered."

Like the other 20 race promoters, representatives of Monza attended a key meeting last week with Liberty Media.

Sticchi Damiani said: "What I notice is a general suffering. On the part of Liberty it is because a monstrous investment has been made and now there must be a return.

"And also (it is true) on the side of the teams, who have even higher costs, and us as organisers who are strangled," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1