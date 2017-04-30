Polestar Cyan Racing’s Thed Björk scored a resounding FIA World Touring Car Championship victory for Volvo in the Main Race at Monza on Sunday.

The Swede, starting from the DHL Pole Position, made a poor getaway and was out-dragged by fellow front row starter Tiago Monteiro. But Bjork had made up for it by the end of lap one by pulling past the Castrol Honda World Touring Car Civic on the run down to Parabolica, and was never headed thereafter to win by 2.1s.

“I had so much speed in my car,” said a thrilled Björk. “I just need to practice my starts. But I took advantage of a small mistake by Tiago to take the lead.”

More to follow.