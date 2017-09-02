Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Monza, FP3: Massa quickest as heavy rain leads to shortened session

The Brazilian tops rain-delayed final practice


2 September 2017 - 12h05, by Olivier Ferret 

Felipe Massa set the quickest time of final practice for the Italian Grand Prix as heavy rain led to a much-abbreviated session featuring just 16 minutes of running.

The rain moved into the Monza area overnight and ahead of this morning’s session the downpours intensified to the degree that five minutes before the scheduled start at 11am local time, and following a test of the conditions by the safety car, Race Control reported that the session would be delayed indefinitely.

Two further tests were undertaken and after the second the decision was taken to begin the session at 11.44.

When the pit exit opened the Red Bulls of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen were first on track, though after testing the conditions both swiftly returned to the pits to sit out the remaining quarter of an hour.

Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz was the first to post a time, with the Spaniard stopping the clock in 1:42.973s. He them lowered that to 1:41.515 as his confidence grew.

While a number of other drivers took to the track for exploratory laps, including Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen and Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, just seven driver registered timed laps before the chequered flag fell.

And it was Massa who finished on top, setting a time of 1:40.660 to beat team-mate Lance Stroll by 0.228s. Third place on the timesheet went to Nico Hulkenberg, just under six tenths behind Stroll. The only other drivers to set times were Sainz in fourth, followed by Jolyon Palmer in the second Renault, Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson and Daniil Kvyat in the second Toro Rosso.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:40.660 4
02 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:40.888 4
03 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:41.491 4
04 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:41.515 5
05 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:44.369 4
06 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:44.701 3
07 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:45.033 4
08 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer -:—.--- 1
09 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer -:—.--- 1
10 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari -:—.--- 3
11 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari -:—.--- 4
12 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda -:—.--- 2
13 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda -:—.--- 4
14 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari -:—.--- 1
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari -:—.--- 1
16 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes -:—.--- 2
17 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari -:—.--- 2
18 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG -:—.--- 1
19 Sergio Pérez Force India Mercedes -:—.--- 1
20 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG -:—.--- 1


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Race (511 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Pre-race (280 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Saturday (654 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Friday (796 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1