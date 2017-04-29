Logo
WTCC - Monza, FP2: Thed Björk fastest in second WTCC session

Volvos on top


29 April 2017 - 12h50, by Olivier Ferret 

The Polestar Cyan Racing Volvo S60s of Thed Bjork and Nestor Girolami topped the times in the final free practice session before FIA World Touring Car Championship qualifying at Monza.

Argentine Girolami went fastest 20 minutes into the session, only for Bjork to better his time just after the half-hour mark. The Swede set a best lap of 1m53.160s, 0.3s up on his team-mate.

“Beautiful weather, a nice track, the car feels good and the team is working well,” said Bjork. “I’m happy.”

The Castrol Honda World Touring Car duo of Norbert Michelisz and Tiago Monteiro were third and fourth fastest, the latter failing to improve on his benchmark time from the first practice session earlier on Saturday morning.

Briton Tom Chilton was the best of the WTCC Trophy entries in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Citroën C-Elysée WTCC in fifth, ahead of the third Polestar Volvo of Nicky Catsburg and ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Rob Huff.

The FIA WTCC OSCARO Race of Italy weekend continues with qualifying at 14h15 local time.



