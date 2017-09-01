Logo
F1 - Monza, FP2 : Bottas edges ahead in second practice for Italian GP

Hamilton 2nd, Vettel 3rd


1 September 2017 - 15h35, by Olivier Ferret 

Mercedes again topped the practice timesheets at Monza, but after Lewis Hamilton went quickest in the first practice, the afternoon session saw team-mate Valtteri Bottas take top spot.

The Finn set a best time of 1:21.406s on the supersoft compound tyres to edge out Hamilton by just fibve hundredths of a second.

Afetr finishing the morning session 1.1s behind FP1 pacesetter Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel moved Ferrari closer to the Silver Arrows with a best of lap of 1:21.546 that left him just a tenth of a second behind Bottas. Team-mate Kimi Räikkönen was fourth, 0.398s behind his fellow Finn.

Championship frontrunners Mercedes and Ferrari were the only teams to dip into the 1m21s bracket with closest rivals Red Bull Racing over a second behind Bottas’ pace, with Max Verstappen the quicker of the team’s two drivers. The Dutch driver set a best lap of 1:22.409 to finish 1.003. Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo finished three tenths further back in sixth.

In the morning session, which featured a two-by-two order in the top eight places, Force Indias drivers occupied what would be row four of the grid. In the afternoon, though, McLaren ramped up its performance and an encouraging session saw Stoffel Vandoorne take seventh place ahead of team-mate Fernando Alonso. Spaniard Alonso is one of a clutch of drivers set to take engine-related grid penalties this weekend in a bid to optimise their chances at the less power hungry Singapore Grand Prix. Alonso will start from the back after he drops the 35 places his engine componetns changes cost him. Both Red Bull drivers and Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz will also drop back on Sunday. There may yet be more penalties in store for Sainz as his FP2 ended early with a blown engine.

Esteban Ocon finished the session in ninth place for Force India, while Felipe Massa completed the top 10 for Williams.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:21.406 25
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:21.462 24
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:21.546 33
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:21.804 34
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:22.409 34
06 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:22.752 22
07 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:22.947 31
08 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:22.968 31
09 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:22.977 43
10 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:22.985 42
11 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:23.150 21
12 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:23.272 14
13 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:23.317 34
14 Sergio Pérez Force India Mercedes 1:23.352 43
15 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:23.403 36
16 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:23.567 31
17 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:23.650 20
18 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:24.253 28
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:24.894 39
20 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:25.295 25


