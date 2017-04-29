Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WTCC news

WTCC - Monza, FP1: Monteiro fastest despite puncture

A frightening moment just after the 20-minute mark


29 April 2017 - 09h55, by Olivier Ferret 

Tiago Monteiro kicked off the second round of the 2017 FIA World Touring Car Championship at Monza with the fastest time in the first free practice session on Saturday morning.

The Castrol Honda World Touring Car driver set a best time of 1m53.572s towards the end of the 45-minute session to head the Polestar Cyan Racing Volvo S60 of Thed Björk and Honda team-mate Norbert Michelisz.

Ex-Formula One driver Monteiro topped the times despite suffering a frightening moment just after the 20-minute mark when a front-left tyre failed under braking for the Ascari chicane. The Honda Civic WTCC ploughed through the gravel trap, but the Portuguese stabilised the car, was able to return to the pits and recover to set his benchmark time. “I could have destroyed the car, I was very lucky,” he said.

The ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Citroën C-Elysée WTCC of Briton Rob Huff was another to endure a front-left puncture, his tyre failing under braking for the first corner. He ended up fourth and the top WTCC Trophy driver, ahead of the fifth placed Honda of Ryo Michigami.

The FIA WTCC OSCARO Race of Italy weekend continues with Free Practice 2 at 12h local time.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WTCC
Photos - WTCC 2017 - Marrakech (Morocco)
Photos - Monza WTCC tests - 14-15/03
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Losail (Qatar)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Shanghai (China)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Motegi (Japan)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Termas de Rio Hondo (Argentina)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Vila Real (Portugal)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Moscow Raceway (Russia)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Nordschleife (Germany)
Photos - WTCC 2016 - Marrakech (Morocco)
WTCC

WTCC
Video - WTCC 2013 Monza teaser
Video - Portimao Race 2 reactions
Video - Portimao Race 2 highlights
Video - Portimao Race 1 reactions
Video - Portimao Race 1 highlights
Video - Portimao Warm-up highlights
Video - Portimao Qualifying highlights
Video - One lap on board with Alain Menu at Portimao
Video - Interview with Muller after Portimao FP2
Video - Portimao FP2 highlights
WTCC

F1


Miniboutik





WTCC
WTCC