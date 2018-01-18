A race promoter says he is basically happy with Liberty Media’s new approach as the sport gets together in London this week.

Liberty has convened a series of major meetings with F1 stakeholders this week, including all 21 race promoters on the 2018 grid.

"Since I took over the Montreal race in 2010, I have never participated in a meeting with all my counterparts present without exception," Francois Dumontier told Le Journal de Montreal newspaper.

"More than ever, Liberty Media is listening to its promoters. And that’s a good sign," the Canadian GP promoter added.

It is clear Liberty is taking a different approach in the post-Bernie Ecclestone era, but Dumontier is keeping his lips sealed.

"Our discussions are confidential," he said, "but you will hear about it soon."

Dumontier would, however, admit that he is totally opposed to reported plans to scrap Friday practice sessions.

"Fans come to Montreal in large numbers on Fridays," he said. "I cannot imagine the Canadian grand prix over just two days. This is also the case in Australia and a few other places."

Liberty’s meeting with team bosses will take place on Thursday, with the new F1 owners to reveal their plans for the future of the category.