Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Montreal, FP2: Raikkonen takes over at the top of the timesheets

Disaster for Red Bull in spin-heavy session


9 June 2017 - 21h42, by Olivier Ferret 

Kimi Raikkonen went quickest in the second practice session at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, edging FP1’s fastest man, Lewis Hamilton, by two tenths of a second. Championship leader Sebastian Vettel was third.

In the morning session Mercedes had edged Ferrari with Hamilton edging Vettel by two tenths to take top spot but in the afternoon qualifying simulations the order was reversed, with Raikkonen logging a lap of 1:12.935 to beat Hamilton by 0.215s on the ultrasoft Pirelli tyres. Vettel finished five hundredths of a second behind Hamilton, while Valtteri Bottas, third for Mercedes in the morning session, dropped to fourth in the afternoon. The top four, though, were covered by less than four tenths of a second.

Fifth place in the session went to Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, with the Dutchman closing to within half a second of the front runners after ending the morning session a second adrift of FP1 pacesetter Hamilton. Any good feeling associated with that result was tempered, however, by Verstappen forced to pull his RB13 over at the edge of the track at Turn 7 when he suffered a gearbox problem 20 minutes prior to the end of the session. The incident caused a brief red flag period.

Verstappen’s team-mate Daniel Ricciardo had an even more frustrating afternoon, with the Australian restricted to the garage for most of the session as the team investigated an engine issue. He completed just eight laps.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has historically been a good venue for Williams in recent years and Felipe Massa continued the trend by taking sixth place in FP2, though the Brazilian was 1.128s off Raikkonen’s pace and more than six tenths behind Verstappen.

On his return to Formula One following an outing at the Indianapolis 500, Fernando Alonso finished the session in seventh place for McLaren. Alonso managed just 19 laps in the afternoon, however, after a late start to his session.

In the morning session Sergio Perez finished fifth but in the second session the Mercedes-powered team slipped back slightly, with Esteban Ocon eighth and Perez in tenth place. The Force India drivers were split by Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat.

The Russian’s team-mate Carlos Sainz recovered from failing to set a time in the morning due to a technical issue to post 43 laps in the afternoon. He finished the session in 13th place.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:12.935 41
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:13.150 41
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:13.200 41
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:13.310 42
05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:13.388 25
06 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:14.063 38
07 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:14.245 19
08 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:14.299 46
09 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:14.461 38
10 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:14.501 41
11 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:14.566 33
12 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:14.604 38
13 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:14.621 43
14 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:14.676 35
15 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:15.072 8
16 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:15.127 40
17 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:15.240 40
18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:15.611 31
19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:15.624 20
20 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:16.308 31


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (454 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1