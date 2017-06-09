Logo
F1 - Montreal, FP1: Hamilton edges Vettel in first practice session

Lewis on top, more Alonso woe


9 June 2017 - 17h40, by Olivier Ferret 

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time of opening practice for the Canadian Grand Prix, beating Formula One Drivers’ Championship leader Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari by two tenths of a second.

Hamilton set a best time of 1:13.809s in the second half of the session after switching to Pirelli’s ultra-soft tyres. The Mercedes driver’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas was third quickest, just four hundredths of a second behind Vettel. Kimi Raikkonen was fourth in the second Ferrari and the top five order was rounded out by Force India’s Sergio Perez.

The session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneueve got underway under grey and overcast skies and there was early drama when Carlos Sainz pulled over at the side of the track with smoke curling from the back of his Toro Rosso.

On the dusty temporary circuit grip was at a premium in the early stages and there were spins for both Ferrari’s as Raikkonen and Vettel began to explore the limits. Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg also had a spin after Turn 6.

Mercedes set the pace in the opening exchanges, on supersoft tyres, before switching to the ultrasofts and establishing a narrow gap at the top. Bottas initially held sway before Hamilton put in his session-best time.

Perez’s fifth place in the session hinted at a good weekend ahead for Force India and the Mercedes-powered team’s credentials were enhanced by the Mexican’s team-mate team-mate Esteban Ocon claiming sixth spot on the timesheet.

On a circuit that accents power, there was a low-key start for the Renault-powered teams. Max Verstappen was best place, with the Red Bull Racing driver taking seventh place with a time of 1:14.861, a second off Hamilton’s pace. The Dutchman was separated from team-mate Daniel Ricciardo by almost six tenths of a second and by the Williams of eighth-placed Felipe Massa.

The final top 10 place went Daniil Kvyat in the second Toro Rosso. Local hero Lance Stroll, taking part in his first Canadian Grand Prix weekend, finished in 13th place, 1.2 seconds behind team-mate Massa.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:13.809 36
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:14.007 28
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:14.046 21
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:14.230 28
05 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:14.578 34
06 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:14.785 35
07 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:14.861 19
08 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:15.106 31
09 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:15.441 23
10 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:15.658 26
11 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:15.943 29
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:16.233 25
13 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:16.313 36
14 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:16.345 18
15 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:16.473 27
16 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:16.521 13
17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:16.805 24
18 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:17.004 26
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:17.606 28
20 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault -:—.--- 1


