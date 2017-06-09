Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time of opening practice for the Canadian Grand Prix, beating Formula One Drivers’ Championship leader Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari by two tenths of a second.

Hamilton set a best time of 1:13.809s in the second half of the session after switching to Pirelli’s ultra-soft tyres. The Mercedes driver’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas was third quickest, just four hundredths of a second behind Vettel. Kimi Raikkonen was fourth in the second Ferrari and the top five order was rounded out by Force India’s Sergio Perez.

The session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneueve got underway under grey and overcast skies and there was early drama when Carlos Sainz pulled over at the side of the track with smoke curling from the back of his Toro Rosso.

On the dusty temporary circuit grip was at a premium in the early stages and there were spins for both Ferrari’s as Raikkonen and Vettel began to explore the limits. Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg also had a spin after Turn 6.

Mercedes set the pace in the opening exchanges, on supersoft tyres, before switching to the ultrasofts and establishing a narrow gap at the top. Bottas initially held sway before Hamilton put in his session-best time.

Perez’s fifth place in the session hinted at a good weekend ahead for Force India and the Mercedes-powered team’s credentials were enhanced by the Mexican’s team-mate team-mate Esteban Ocon claiming sixth spot on the timesheet.

On a circuit that accents power, there was a low-key start for the Renault-powered teams. Max Verstappen was best place, with the Red Bull Racing driver taking seventh place with a time of 1:14.861, a second off Hamilton’s pace. The Dutchman was separated from team-mate Daniel Ricciardo by almost six tenths of a second and by the Williams of eighth-placed Felipe Massa.

The final top 10 place went Daniil Kvyat in the second Toro Rosso. Local hero Lance Stroll, taking part in his first Canadian Grand Prix weekend, finished in 13th place, 1.2 seconds behind team-mate Massa.