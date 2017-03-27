Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo has hailed the Italian marque’s return to victory.

Tension between the long-time Ferrari chief and his successor Sergio Marchionne has been obvious, but Montezemolo insisted Ferrari fully deserved to win in Melbourne.

"I’m really happy for the men and women of Ferrari," he is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It was a clear and well deserved victory. Ferrari was the quickest car on the track, even if Mercedes called Hamilton to the box too early and with these machines it seems impossible to overtake.

"But I’m really happy for everyone because this very important success is the result of the great work that has been done at Maranello," Montezemolo added.