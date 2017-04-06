The first race weekend of the 2017 FIA WTCC World Touring Car Championship season will take place on April 8 and 9 in Morocco. After a strong and promising winter season, Tiago Monteiro and Honda feel that they are ready to make the best start to their fight for this year’s drivers’ and constructors titles.

The new developments with the Honda Civic fills the Portuguese driver with confidence in regard to his 2017 championship aspirations, by allowing him to be more consistent than he has been in previous seasons. "No one can aspire to win a world title without victories. So that will be our goal in Marrakech. We have worked hard in recent years, we have made progress and we have also experienced disappointments. But since the end of last season many things have progressed and I am convinced that 2017 will not only be a great year for me but also for Honda who will see all their hard work recognized and rewarded," said Tiago.

The Honda Civic is now better prepared and equipped to meet the requirements of all the circuits that the FIA WTCC will race on throughout the year. "We have a much more efficient aerodynamic package and a better engine this year and this will allow us to be more comfortable at each track of the championship," Tiago continued. "I also know that our opponents have not stood idly by in the last few months and we will have to face some tough competition at every race. Not only will I have to face my opponents, but I am sure my teammates will also be strong competition. But that’s what makes the FIA WTCC so appealing. The important thing is to feel confident and ready for this first fight," concluded Tiago.