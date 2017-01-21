Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Monte-Carlo, SS9-10: Stage win for Evans

Neuville lead tops a minute


21 January 2017 - 11h00, by www.wrc.com 

Rallye Monte-Carlo leader Thierry Neuville widened his advantage over reigning world champion Sébastien Ogier to more than a minute during the opening two speed tests of Saturday’s penultimate leg.

The Hyundai i20 Coupe pilot won the opening stage from Lardier et Valenca to Oze by 2.6sec from the Frenchman, before gaining another 13sec in the following test to stretch his lead to 60.7sec.

A long 15km section of snow and ice in the opening stage demanded studded winter tyres, but the second stage was 95 per cent dry, and most drivers opted for a mix of studded rubber and super soft slicks.

“I had a good, clean run in the first stage. It was tricky but I had good information from our gravel crew and was committed and confident. The car is working well, I’ve never had a car like this at the start of the season before,” added the Belgian.

Ogier reported no problems in his Ford Fiesta, but eighth in the second stage was the result of a cautious approach on the short sections of ice.

Team-mate Ott Tänak retained third, although the Estonian reported the same downshifting issues as yesterday in his Fiesta. He was fifth in both tests and was 11.3sec behind Ogier as competitors returned to service in Gap.

Jari-Matti Latvala was fourth, but the Toyota Yaris man was far from happy. He pushed too hard on the dry roads at the start of SS9 and his damaged studs offered less grip when he reached the snow and ice later in the stage.

Dani Sordo regained fifth from Craig Breen but the surprise of both stages was Elfyn Evans. The Welshman was third in the opener, before winning SS10 by 1.0sec from Neuville.

“It was really tricky with frost under the trees and sunshine changing the situation all the time. We had a cross tyre choice, so it was interesting in places!,” said Evans.

Stéphane Lefebvre punctured the front right tyre in his Citroën C3 and then conceded more time with broken power steering, while team-mate Kris Meeke lost almost 25 minutes after stopping with mechanical problems.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Wales GB
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Spain
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally France
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Germany
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Finland
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Poland
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Italia Sardegna
Photos - WRC 2016 - Rally Portugal
WRC

WRC
Video - Hyundai: First 12 months ot the team
Video - Thierry Neuville: First day with Hyundai
Video - Documentary: I AM Andreas Mikkelsen
Video - Wales: Last leg of Dani Sordo (Citroën)
Video - Wales: Last rally of the season with VW
Video - Wales: Highlights of the last 2014 rally!
Video - Wales: Mikko Hirvonen’s crash
Video - Wales: History review - Wales Rally GB
Video: Rally Spain with Volkswagen Motorsport
Video - España: Leg 1 - Catalunya in the dark!
WRC

F1


Miniboutik





WRC
WRC