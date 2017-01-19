Logo
WRC - Monte-Carlo, SS1: Stage cancelled

Opening stage stopped after Paddon rolls


19 January 2017 - 22h05, by www.wrc.com 

The first stage of the season-opening Rallye Monte-Carlo has been cancelled after Hayden Paddon rolled his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC and blocked the road.

The Kiwi driver went off on a left-hand bend close to the end of the 21.25km Entrevaux - Ubraye test.

With the car blocking the asphalt road, the stage was initially stopped by the rally organisers, before then being red flagged. The Hyundai team confirmed that Paddon and co-driver John Kennard were uninjured.

The crews are now being routed towards Thursday night’s second stage, the 25.49km test at Bayons - Bréziers. This stage is due to get underway at 22.57 CET.



