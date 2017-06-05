Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Monaco to build new F1 pits for 2018

"Monaco wanted to prepare the new pitlane for 2017 but..."


5 June 2017 - 15h30, by GMM 

Monaco will build a new pitlane and paddock complex at a cost of EUR 30 million ahead of the 2018 race.

That is the exclusive claim of Bild newspaper, reporting that Monaco’s Prince Albert confided the news to friends during the grand prix weekend recently.

"Monaco wanted to prepare the new pitlane for 2017, but engineers were unable to guarantee they would finish it in time. So the project was postponed to 2018," said Bild.

The Automobile Club de Monaco’s Richard Micoud confirmed: "Yes, it’s true.

"The new pit building will be two-storey. Teams will finally have more space and will not be tripping over their feet."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1