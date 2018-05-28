Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Monaco should change F1 circuit - Hamilton

"If I was on the couch I would have fallen asleep"


28 May 2018 - 11h04, by GMM 

World champion Lewis Hamilton thinks Monaco should think about tweaking its iconic F1 street circuit.

Many drivers agreed after Sunday’s race in the Principality that the race was not exciting.

"If I was bored I don’t want to image the fans at home watching the race," said Force India driver Sergio Perez.

The Mexican thinks Pirelli has done "a good job" with its 2018 tyres generally, but they did not cope with the Monaco race and drivers had to cruise.

"If I was on the couch I would have fallen asleep," Mercedes’ Hamilton said.

"It’s amazing how little I pushed. Less than I can remember ever."

He said the problem is unique to Monaco, where overtaking is also almost impossible.

"This race needs another format," said Hamilton.

"Recently I told the Prince that maybe it’s time to make the track longer. Over the past few years, more roads have been built here so maybe we can make it better.

"Or maybe we need to change the format of the race. I don’t know. Monaco is an excellent track but maybe we need two races here. It was the longest 78 laps of my life!" Hamilton added.

Toto Wolff, Hamilton’s team boss, played down the quadruple world champion’s comments.

"Lewis always freely expresses his opinion, but this is Monaco and without serious accidents or a safety car it’s always similar. Football also has good and bad games," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC