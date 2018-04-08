Monaco grand prix boss Michel Boeri has lashed out at F1’s new safety concept.

Already in the past days, Boeri said he will buck the new ’grid girl’ ban and feature beautiful women on the grid prior to the May 27 race next month.

And political correctness aside, now he says modern F1 has gone too far with safety.

"They will install an ejector seat next," he told Nice Matin newspaper.

"Motor racing is dangerous. If the Halo helps the do-gooders, then great. But I think there was no need for action.

"If you try for full safety in formula one, it is against the nature of the sport and disfigures the cars. F1 is not for weaklings.

"I may be from the old guard and perhaps my view is outdated. But a formula one car packaged in cotton wool will not bring out the people," Boeri added.

He thinks one of the reasons for his clash with Liberty Media is because of culture.

"We have a good relationship with them," he said.

"The new leadership sees the sport through American glasses," he explained. "Their vision is different from Europeans.

"But we have a good relationship with Liberty Media. They understand that F1 is watched from a yacht with a glass of champagne and as a fan eating a sausage sandwich.

"Apart from the grid girls thing, there is nothing wrong."