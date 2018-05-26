Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Monaco, FP3: Ricciardo tops final practice as Verstappen crashes

Toro Rosso enjoyed an encouraging session


26 May 2018 - 13h03, by Olivier Ferret 

Red Bull Racing Daniel Ricciardo went quickest in FP3 to complete a clean sweep of practice sessions for the Monaco Grand Prix, but team-mate Max Verstappen left the team a race against time to ready is car for qualifying after he crashed out late in the session.

After early installation laps on supersoft tyres, Ricciardo and Verstappen stayed in the garage for the first part of the session, leaving the field clear for Ferrari to control the top two spots. Sebastian Vettel traded times with team-mate Kimi Räikkönen before the Finn eventually edged clear with a lap of 1:12.978.

With around 17 minutes on the clock Räikkönen was usurped by Lewis Hamilton with a time of 1:12.69 but as the Mercedes driver crossed the line, Ricciardo was already on his first run of the morning and setting purple sector times.

He crossed the line in a time of 1:12.449 to take P1. Verstappen then knocked a little over a tenth off that time and thereafter the top two spots were all about the Red Bulls chipping away at their best times.

Ahead of the qualifying runs Verstappen sat in P1 with a time of 1:11.787, with Daniel just 0.133s behind. Third place was occupied by Vettel, who had improved to a time of 1:12.023, with Räikkönen fourth in front of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

With ten minutes left in the session, Verstappen bolted on a new set of hypersoft tyres but on his first flying laps he crashed exiting the Swimming Pool section.

The Dutchman appeared to be unsettled as he came across the slow Renault of Carlos Sainz and he hit the barrier on the right-hand side of the exit, breaking a steering arm. Having lost control he bounced across the kerbs and went hard into the barriers.

The right side of his car suffered substantial damage and leaves his team with a mountain to climb to repair his RB14 before the start of qualifying.

The session was red-flagged and when the green light was shown again, three minutes from time, Ricciardo exploited the opportunity to post a time of 1:11.786. That earned top spot, just one-thousandth of a second ahead of his team-mate.

Behind the Red Bulls Sebastian Vettel finished in third place with his earlier time of 1:12.0123, with Räikkönen in fourth. Hamilton edged ahead of Bottas by eight hundredths of a second. Bottas was forced into a rear wing change early in the session when, after an off at Ste Devote, he struck the barriers when trying to U-turn his car.

Toro Rosso enjoyed an encouraging session with Brendon Hartley taking seventh one hundredth of a second ahead of team-mate Pierre Gasly. Renault’s Carlos Sainz finished ninth ahead of Williams rookie Sergey Sirotkin.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:11.786 23
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:11.787 14
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:12.023 23
04 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:12.142 26
05 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:12.273 26
06 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:12.356 27
07 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:12.752 25
08 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:12.761 23
09 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:12.850 24
10 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:12.854 23
11 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:12.874 25
12 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:12.940 23
13 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:13.025 22
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:13.112 26
15 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:13.279 25
16 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:13.595 26
17 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:13.644 25
18 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:13.881 21
19 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:14.192 20
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:14.221 28

Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC