Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Monaco, FP2: Vettel ups the pace as Mercedes lose ground

Vettel flies, Mercedes struggle and Stroll shunts


25 May 2017 - 15h35, by Olivier Ferret 

After ceding top spot in the opening practice session in Monaco to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton by just under two tenths of a second, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel went quickest in the second session, outpacing his main title rival by over a second as Mercedes appeared to lose their way in afternoon.

Vettel’s time of 1:12.720, set on ultrasoft tyres midway through the 90-minute session is the fastest ever lap of the Circuit de Monaco and the four-time champion finished the session 0.487 seconds clear of Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo. Third place went to Kimi Räikkönen in the second Ferrari, with the Finn almost six tenths behind his team-mate.

In the morning session, which had largely clung to championship form, Hamilton had egded Vettel by 0.196s, with team-mate Valtteri Bottas fourth behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but the afternoon Mercedes found the going tougher and Hamilton slumped to eighth place by the time the flag was shown, 1.153s adrift of Vettel. Bottas finished in place 10th, a hundredth of a second behind the Haas of Kevin Magnussen.

With the Mercedes drivers not troubling the top five place, fourth place behind Raikkonen went to Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat. The Russian had been sixth in the morning on supersoft tyres and continued his Italian outfit’s positive start to the weekend when he moved to ultrasofts in session two. He logged a best lap of 1:13.331 to finish six tenths behind Vettel and just under 0.070s ahead of fifth-placed team-mate Carlos Sainz. Max Verstappen was sixth in the second Red Bull, ahead of Force India’s Sergio Perez.

It was a slightly less productive session for Perez’s team-mate, Esteban Ocon. The Frenchman had an early brush with the barriers on the run to Portier. He still managed to complete 47 laps but finished in 15th place.

There was more debilitating trouble for Canada’s Lance Stroll, however. The rookie lost the rear end of his Williams on the way up to Casino Square and hit the barriers hard, breaking the front right suspension. His mishap brought out the red flags and ended his involvement in the session.

It was also a difficult session for Renault. After failing to set a time in the morning due to an ERS issues, Nico Hulkenberg ended the session 17th quickest, more than two seconds off the pace. Team-mate Jolyon Palmer completed only eight laps in the afternoon after he pulled over at Portier with smoke pouring from the back of his car.

After finishing 14th in the morning, returning McLaren driver Jenson Button climbed to P12 in the second session, posting a best time of 1:13.981, which put him just over five hundredths of a second behind 11th-placed team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:12.720 38
02 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:13.207 35
03 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:13.283 46
04 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:13.331 41
05 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:13.400 43
06 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:13.486 36
07 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:13.799 45
08 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:13.873 31
09 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:13.890 46
10 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:13.902 39
11 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:13.946 42
12 Jenson Button McLaren Honda 1:13.981 37
13 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:14.003 46
14 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:14.022 44
15 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:14.093 47
16 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:14.474 27
17 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:14.870 41
18 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:15.616 8
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:15.691 32
20 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:15.695 37


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Thursday (451 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1