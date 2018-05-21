Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Monaco 2018 - GP Preview - Sauber Ferrari

Team quotes


21 May 2018 - 14h40, by Olivier Ferret 

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team is heading out to one of the most glamorous and iconic destinations of the season – Monte Carlo. The race has been a regular appointment on the world championship calendar since 1955. In addition to the numerous activities and events around the Circuit de Monaco, the Grand Prix will have further special meaning for the team, with it being the first Formula 1 home race for the Monegasque rookie, Charles Leclerc. Both of the team’s drivers look forward to the weekend, with encouraging results over the past few weekends having given the entire team a motivation boost.

Marcus Ericsson

“Monaco is always one of the highlights of the season. It is a very special and unique race. Driving on the streets of Monte Carlo is always an amazing experience, and a fun challenge as there is no room for errors. As a driver, it is important to have a lot of confidence in your driving. You have to build up your speed over the weekend, and get closer and closer to the limit. It is also a challenge for the teams to find the right set-up and balance. I really look forward to going to Monaco – it will be a fun weekend.”

Charles Leclerc

“There are a lot of emotions for me, with my first Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix coming up this weekend. I have dreamt of being part of this event ever since I was a child and it is incredible for this dream to finally come true. It will be nice to have my friends and family there to support me, and I look forward to sharing this special moment with the Monegasque people. Driving on city circuits is something I always enjoy, and I love the challenge that it brings to me as a driver. Although I know the city well, it will be a completely new experience for me to drive on the streets of Monte Carlo in a Formula 1 car. I look forward to gaining a different perspective on my home town. It will be an unforgettable weekend for me, and I can’t wait for it to start.”

Track facts

The Monaco Grand Prix on the narrow streets of Monte Carlo is fascinating and, at the same time, challenging. In order to use the last centimetres or even millimetres of track between the barriers, a combination of precision driving, technical excellence and bravery is required. Braking stability and traction, as well a generally stable car, are key factors. In general, grip condition will improve remarkably from session to session. It is almost impossible to overtake on this track therefore taking the start from a good grid position is crucial.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1