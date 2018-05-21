The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team is heading out to one of the most glamorous and iconic destinations of the season – Monte Carlo. The race has been a regular appointment on the world championship calendar since 1955. In addition to the numerous activities and events around the Circuit de Monaco, the Grand Prix will have further special meaning for the team, with it being the first Formula 1 home race for the Monegasque rookie, Charles Leclerc. Both of the team’s drivers look forward to the weekend, with encouraging results over the past few weekends having given the entire team a motivation boost.

Marcus Ericsson

“Monaco is always one of the highlights of the season. It is a very special and unique race. Driving on the streets of Monte Carlo is always an amazing experience, and a fun challenge as there is no room for errors. As a driver, it is important to have a lot of confidence in your driving. You have to build up your speed over the weekend, and get closer and closer to the limit. It is also a challenge for the teams to find the right set-up and balance. I really look forward to going to Monaco – it will be a fun weekend.”

Charles Leclerc

“There are a lot of emotions for me, with my first Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix coming up this weekend. I have dreamt of being part of this event ever since I was a child and it is incredible for this dream to finally come true. It will be nice to have my friends and family there to support me, and I look forward to sharing this special moment with the Monegasque people. Driving on city circuits is something I always enjoy, and I love the challenge that it brings to me as a driver. Although I know the city well, it will be a completely new experience for me to drive on the streets of Monte Carlo in a Formula 1 car. I look forward to gaining a different perspective on my home town. It will be an unforgettable weekend for me, and I can’t wait for it to start.”

Track facts

The Monaco Grand Prix on the narrow streets of Monte Carlo is fascinating and, at the same time, challenging. In order to use the last centimetres or even millimetres of track between the barriers, a combination of precision driving, technical excellence and bravery is required. Braking stability and traction, as well a generally stable car, are key factors. In general, grip condition will improve remarkably from session to session. It is almost impossible to overtake on this track therefore taking the start from a good grid position is crucial.