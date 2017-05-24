Logo
F1 - Monaco 2017 - GP Preview - Sauber Ferrari

Team quotes


24 May 2017 - 09h33, by Olivier Ferret 

The Monaco Grand Prix is different to every other race weekend on the calendar. It is not only the most prestigious, but also a unique Formula 1 Grand Prix – for drivers as well as for fans. Racing in the narrow streets of Monte Carlo is a famous tradition and is where exciting Formula 1 races offer spectators a fascinating atmosphere in the principality. After finishing the Spanish Grand Prix in P8 and P11 – collecting the first points in the 2017 Formula 1 season – the Sauber F1 Team travels with stronger motivation and confidence to Monaco. There, Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein will have further updates on their Sauber C36-Ferrari, consisting of a new floor as well as adjusted rear brake ducts among other parts.

Marcus Ericsson

"The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the highlights of the season. It is kind of unique place, as it is so different to other circuits on our calendar. This street track is a lot of fun to drive, but at the same time very challenging. A small mistake can be punished by ending in the barriers. But if you are feeling confident in the car, you can extract the most out of your skills and the car’s perfomance. After the surprising team result in Barcelona, we travel with a good feeling to Monte Carlo. We are making progress, and I am confident that we can further improve with the new parts that we are bringing to Monte Carlo."

Pascal Wehrlein

"Racing in Monaco is always special – it is fascinating and challenging at the same time, but also because of the tradition and the exciting Formula 1 races in the past. It is a real challenge for us drivers, as we need to drive very precisely. In order to be fast we are forced to drive the cars millimeters away from the barriers, but I like these kinds of challenges. Looking back on the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, we travel with good memories to Monte Carlo. We need to keep working in this development direction to further improve, but I am positive that we will make another step with the new parts on the car in Monaco."

Track facts:

The Monaco Grand Prix on the narrow streets of Monte Carlo is fascinating and, at the same time, challenging. In order to use the last centimetres or even millimetres of track between the barriers, the drivers need to have a very precise and smooth car. Braking stability and traction, as well a generally stable car, are crucial facts. In general grip conditions will improve remarkably from session to session. It is almost impossible to overtake on this track therefore, the grid position is normally a relevant part of the race result.



