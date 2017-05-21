Cyril Abiteboul

The Grand Prix de Monaco has a special place in the hearts of Formula 1 fans in general and has particular resonance for Renault. Since 2009, the event has been the nearest we have had to a French Grand Prix, and even before that we have always had a special relationship with the Principality.

As a constructor, Renault has won twice in Monaco, with Jarno Trulli in 2004 and in 2006 with Fernando Alonso. As an engine supplier, we have tasted the top step a further four times. Our expectation is not to add to this statistic in 2017, but we are making progress and we are ambitious for this new challenge.

Barcelona was a complicated weekend for us. However, we achieved Renault Sport Formula One Team’s best-ever finish and the points scored meant we moved up a position in the Constructors’ Championship. We were somewhat disappointed on Saturday with our qualifying positions, but we were able to make amends on Sunday with a better race pace.

Monaco presents our engineers and drivers with a unique challenge and it provides a fabulous showcase for Formula 1 to the world.

This time of year is exceptionally busy for Renault Sport Racing. Just after the disappointment of our qualifying in Barcelona, we had cause to celebrate Sébastien Buemi’s victory with Renault e.dams in the Monaco ePrix. In Silverstone, three of our Renault Sport Academy drivers were in action last weekend, and they will be racing again this weekend in Pau. They have a triple-header, as they will also join us on track in Monaco.

In the GP3 Series, Renault Sport Academy member Jack Aitken started from pole in Barcelona, however his good work was undone with a technical issue. Our Development Driver, Oliver Rowland, took two podiums, whilst our Test Driver, Nicholas Latifi, was unfortunate to lose out on taking his first Formula 2 victory. Three days later, he had his first taste behind the wheel of the R.S.17 in Barcelona for the Pirelli test.

In Monaco we will start our celebrations of the forty year anniversary of Renault first entering Formula 1.. We hope we can harness the force of our forty year history for a strong result this weekend.

Remi Taffin

After a successful points finish in Spain, the R.S.17 will get a taste of the most famous circuit on the Formula 1 calendar – the Circuit de Monaco. Engine Technical Director Remi Taffin shares his thoughts on the twisting, street circuit and what challenges the bumps and dips bring.

What are the challenges in Monaco?

For Monaco you need consistency, so the job of the power unit is to give the driver a consistent power delivery without too many energy recovery strategies over the course of a very busy and frenetic lap. Fortunately, Monaco is unique in the way it is driven and some of the areas you need to pay attention to for a more normal track are not so relevant. As a driver doesn’t use full throttle as much as at other tracks, they can recover energy quite easily.

Historically, we would say that Monaco was hard on the engine because of the bumps and the driver maintaining high revs with the engine. We have addressed all the issues stemming from the bumps and the latest generation of engine revs lower and has a different torque curve so these areas are not as critical as before.

Ultimately, Monaco is about confidence. When a driver is confident it can make a big difference. So we do everything we can do from a power unit perspective to assist with the driver’s confidence.

How would you sum up the season so far?

We knew it would be a challenging start to the year – testing illustrated this – but five Grands Prix in we have finished all the races without experiencing any problems. In Spain we were able to get more from the power unit in qualifying mode. We are not subject to the same constraints as before with tokens, so we can push and develop in a different way than for the past three seasons. We are continuing with our roadmap of adding performance, balanced to the requirements of reliability.

When will we see the new generation MGU-K?

We ran with a new generation MGU-K in pre-season testing and this showed us that the concept was not ready for race conditions. The potential advantage it offers relates to its weight rather than direct PU performance benefits. This new generation of MGUK will be deployed when adequate with our power unit plan. In terms of performance improvement we are looking at every area, so the potential weight advantage of a new specification MGU-K is just one factor in a bigger equation.

Nico Hülkenberg

A sixth place finish in Spain gave the team its best-ever finish, so a return to familiar surroundings gives Monaco resident Nico Hülkenberg added confidence to add to his points tally.

What makes Monaco so special?

There is no track like Monaco, it’s the highlight of the year. It’s unique and special in every aspect and I massively look forward to it. It is probably the most glamorous Grand Prix on the calendar and there is no place like it to give you a buzz and a sensation of speed.

What challenges does Monaco bring?

Physically it is not the most demanding track, but you have to really concentrate and be very precise. It is low speed, not a high G-force track, but very full-on which makes focus vital. An error puts you in the wall and ends your race. As a driver it is about confidence. Overtaking is hard but it is a thrilling race and a huge challenge, I really love racing at Monaco.

Are you confident going into the weekend?

The track should suit us, especially with the Supersoft and Ultrasoft tyres. I am looking forward to race day and obviously I’m aiming for a good result. Last year I performed there quite well and with the new cars it will feel even quicker. You need a good rhythm and a good harmony with yourself and the car and feel comfortable. Lap times can be tricky to find, but in recent years I have done well, so hopefully we can have another strong performance.

Is patience the key to success on a street circuit like Monaco?

You have to build it up step by step, session by session. The last thing you want to do is touch a wall as that will take all your confidence away. In qualifying you peak and take more risks and get closer to the barriers and really get on the limits. But it is a street circuit, we know what they entail and you have to be sensible and totally focused on the task.

What are the notable elements of racing in your back yard?

I scooter and bike around the track, sometimes through the tunnel! It is kind of weird to go home every night between sessions, but it is a nice change-up to the normal routine.

Jolyon Palmer

Jolyon is aiming to do the business in Monaco.

How exciting is Monaco? It is really fun, there is nothing quite like it. It is a unique event with all the glitz and glamour, all the yachts, all the rich and famous. It all adds to make a really fun place and a great event to be involved in. It is a special weekend and one I always love. Monaco is a cool place and so different behind the wheel where you have adrenaline pumping from the first lap.

Talk us through a lap of the Circuit de Monaco… It is difficult to catch your breath as it is 75 seconds of chaos! From the moment you hit the brakes at Sainte Devote and up the hill, it is one corner after another, super quick and very bumpy. There are walls on the outside, you literally brush them and get as close as you can. It is pinpoint accuracy required and commitment for all of it, that is the challenge.

Have you ever hit a perfect lap in Monaco? I’ve got pretty close and it feels very good. It is probably the best feeling you get in racing. It is about commitment and chucking the car in and hoping it comes out the corner. When you do that for 19 corners, it is pretty special. I remember setting my GP2 pole position lap in 2014 knowing that nobody would beat it.

How do you prepare for this unique Grand Prix?

You need to build up to it steadily. It is a normal road so the track changes as it evolves. You build up your confidence which is important to do piece by piece. This year will be tough with the new cars. It is pretty much a two-hour race, even qualifying will be hard. You have no chance to gather your thoughts or take a breath on the lap. Mentally it is the hardest race of the year.

Do you ever find time to take in the atmosphere?

There are a lot of yachts and parties going on. I do get to scooter around when I head in or leave in the afternoon, which is fun and quite refreshing. It is great seeing the fans, but obviously I go quick on the scooter and get my knee down. Nobody is stopping me!