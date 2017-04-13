Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mick Schumacher ’not ready for F1’ yet

"I still have to prove myself as a driver"


13 April 2017 - 13h02, by GMM 

Mick Schumacher has admitted he is "not ready" to start thinking about the big step into formula one.

The son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher turned 18 in March — the age of 2017 rookie Lance Stroll, and older than Max Verstappen was when he made his F1 debut.

"They took the step to go early into formula one but I’m not ready for it yet," Schumacher told the German business newspaper Handelsblatt.

Indeed, Schumacher is just stepping out of Formula 4, where he failed to win a title.

"It hasn’t worked out yet," he said. "Probably I am not consistent enough. But my goal in the next few years is to win, of course."

That winning will have to happen in the top European F3 category, from which the likes of Verstappen and Stroll launched their F1 careers.

Schumacher said: "It is my first year so for me it is about learning and trying to be at the front in the rookie ranking."

So when it comes to F1, Schumacher said: "(For) now I’m doing my thing. I still have to prove myself as a driver and improve a bit further."

European F3 is one prominent place where young drivers can amass the F1 ’super license’ points they need, but Schumacher insisted: "There is no plan."

However, he finds the early interest in his career - including from his father’s old F1 employers Mercedes and Ferrari - flattering.

"Yes, because it means that I’m doing something right already. I always try to give my best, I want to compete with the best and they are all in formula one," said Mick.

And in the meantime, he will continue to adjust to the huge media attention on his rise to F1.

"This is part of the sport," said Schumacher. "It’s better if I get used to it now rather than later, when that interest will be perhaps twice as high."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Thursday (386 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1