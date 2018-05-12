|
|
F1 - Mick Schumacher aims to win F3 title
"But I don’t want to sound great now"
Mick Schumacher says he is aiming to win this year’s European F3 championship.
Last year, the 19-year-old son of seven time world champion Michael Schumacher finished the series 12th.
"Of course, as a driver, you always set the championship as the goal," said the German.
"I have a very good feeling, I am well prepared, have had very good tests and I feel completely ready," Schumacher said in Pau, France, ahead of the opening race.
"But I don’t want to sound great now. I want to drive," Schumacher added.
"I think there are again five to eight drivers fighting for the title. I will do everything I can to be one of them."
He also told Auto Bild: "I would like to improve in certain areas and will continue to work on myself. I want to show that I have improved."
Schumacher’s manager, Sabine Kehm, DPA news agency: "Mick is motivated and ambitious. I’m sure he’ll do an impressive season."
|