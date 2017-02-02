Logo
WTCC - Michelisz won’t get lazy next season

In order to be world champion


2 February 2017 - 10h52, by Emmanuel Touzot 

Norbert Michelisz won’t become lazy in this year’s FIA World Touring Car Championship. The Hungarian is being tipped as a title contender in his second season driving for the factory Honda team.

However, the double WTCC Trophy champion is adamant that he won’t get over confident in 2017 through fear of losing focus.

“I am always afraid of being too confident before the start of the season,” said Michelisz. “But now it’s really important to keep the head down, to work in the same rhythm, with the same kind of approach we did in the last year. If we manage to do that we will be a very strong contender for the title. But I don’t want to be too confident and too enthusiastic about our possibilities because I don’t want to get lazy. I have to give it 100 per cent but I would prefer to be happy at the end and worried all the way through rather than being too confident and not prepared.”

Michelisz placed fourth in last year’s standings, one place and one point behind Honda team-mate Tiago Monteiro. He achieved a season high when he led home a Honda 1-2-3 at WTCC JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan last September.



