With a week to go until the start of the 2017 FIA World Touring Car Championship, factory Honda star Norbert Michelisz has reiterated his title intentions.

After finishing fourth in the final table last season, the Hungarian is determined to go three better when action begins at WTCC AFRIQUIA Race of Morocco on 9 April.

“My target is simple: to become world champion this year, and that has to start with a good points score in Morocco, especially while the Civic isn’t carrying any compensation weight,” said Michelisz, who became a father to a baby daughter recently. “Last year we were very fast at the revamped Marrakech circuit, which features a lot of low-speed corners and rewards a car that is well-balanced under braking and has good traction.”

He continued: “Several upgrades to the car were made at our final pre-season test at the Hungaroring and I think we’ve taken a significant step forwards compared to where we were even a few weeks ago, so everyone in the team can feel confident of a strong performance.”

Michelisz is one of eight drivers being tipped as a genuine title contender in 2017.