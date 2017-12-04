Michelin has ruled out returning to formula one for now.

Having supplied F1 teams in the past, the French marque briefly considered returning to the grid more recently.

But boss Pascal Couasnon says a F1 return is currently ruled out.

"We are not going to participate in a series where there is no challenge to us and no way to transfer technologies to road cars," he told Speed Week at the Formula E race in Hong Kong.

"In formula one, we cannot even use 18 inch wheels and the tyres are only able to be used for short distances, so we are not interested in that," he added.