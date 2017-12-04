Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Michelin rules out F1 return

"We cannot even use 18 inch wheels"


4 December 2017 - 09h10, by GMM 

Michelin has ruled out returning to formula one for now.

Having supplied F1 teams in the past, the French marque briefly considered returning to the grid more recently.

But boss Pascal Couasnon says a F1 return is currently ruled out.

"We are not going to participate in a series where there is no challenge to us and no way to transfer technologies to road cars," he told Speed Week at the Formula E race in Hong Kong.

"In formula one, we cannot even use 18 inch wheels and the tyres are only able to be used for short distances, so we are not interested in that," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1