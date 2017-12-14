Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Michelin not interested in 2021 return

"There is no change in the regulations"


14 December 2017 - 08h23, by GMM 

Michelin appears uninterested in returning to F1 even after 2020.

The French marque makes tyres for Le Mans, Formula E and MotoGP, but motor racing boss Pascal Couasnon says the rules are not right for a return to F1.

"It is not an option as long as there is no change in the regulations," he told AS newspaper.

"For us, it does not make sense to manufacture 13 inch tyres when these are not seen on street cars. It would be different with 18 inch wheels, but it seems to me that the 2021 changes are focused on the engine and the budget," Couasnon added.

"The most important thing for us is the technological challenge — to have something to learn from. Otherwise we will not invest," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1