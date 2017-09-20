Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Michael Schumacher could move to America - report

"We have extensive experience with trauma patients"


20 September 2017 - 12h16, by GMM 

Michael Schumacher could be set to relocate to the United States.

Almost nothing is known about the extent of the F1 legend’s brain injuries, following his skiing fall in France in late 2013.

Now 48, the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver is reportedly supported by a team of health professionals as he recuperates in total secrecy at his estate near Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

But the German magazine Bravo reports that with Schumacher’s condition still "weak", the German’s wife Corinna has reached out for help from the US.

The report said Schumacher could be transferred to Dallas, Texas, where he already owns a cattle farm.

There, a brain injury specialist called Mark Meeks has a clinic that could be a "new hope" for the Schumacher family, Bravo claims.

"We have extensive experience with trauma patients," Meeks is quoted as saying. "There is probably no clinic in Europe that handles as many cases as we do."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1