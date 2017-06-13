Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Michael Douglas tips Alonso to quit F1

"I feel especially for Fernando"


13 June 2017 - 17h59, by GMM 

Hollywood legend Michael Douglas has tipped Fernando Alonso to leave F1 at the end of the season.

Famous American actor Douglas is an avid and long-time F1 fan and a personal friend of McLaren co-owner Mansour Ojjeh.

He was a McLaren guest over the weekend in Montreal, and told Spain’s Marca sports newspaper: "I like Fernando. He’s a fabulous driver.

"But I think this is his final year. I don’t know what his decision will be exactly, what he’s going to do, but he’s incredible and very good for McLaren."

Douglas also told the Spanish newspaper AS: "I feel sorry for McLaren and Honda, as I was expecting a lot from that association.

"I feel especially for Fernando. He’s a great driver, for me not only the best now but one of the greatest in history," he added.

Over the course of the Montreal weekend, Alonso was linked with a move to Renault, Williams or perhaps even Indycar for 2018.

The speculation came after Alonso warned that he will only stay at McLaren for 2018 if the team is winning by September.

Speaking after a team versus team boat race alongside the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, team boss Eric Boullier smiled to La Presse newspaper: "We (McLaren) won, so he (Alonso) can stay now!"



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1