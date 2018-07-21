The new grand prix in Miami looks set to be postponed for a year.

Liberty Media wanted the race to take place in 2019, but Auto Motor und Sport claims that after the latest political problems, 2020 may now be the likely start date.

The report said the F1 owners are now working on a revised 2019 calendar, with a draft due in mid-August.

Hockenheim might be an option for a replacement race for Miami, even though the German circuit has said it cannot afford the fee.

"But we are open to alternative financing models," said Hockenheim boss Georg Seiler.

Plenty of F1 drivers at the German grand prix this weekend said they hope Hockenheim does get a new deal.

"Of course it would be nice to continue, but it’s above all a commercial question," said Nico Hulkenberg.