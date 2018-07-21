Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Miami GP set for 2020 delay

"We are open to alternative financing models"


21 July 2018 - 13h25, by GMM 

The new grand prix in Miami looks set to be postponed for a year.

Liberty Media wanted the race to take place in 2019, but Auto Motor und Sport claims that after the latest political problems, 2020 may now be the likely start date.

The report said the F1 owners are now working on a revised 2019 calendar, with a draft due in mid-August.

Hockenheim might be an option for a replacement race for Miami, even though the German circuit has said it cannot afford the fee.

"But we are open to alternative financing models," said Hockenheim boss Georg Seiler.

Plenty of F1 drivers at the German grand prix this weekend said they hope Hockenheim does get a new deal.

"Of course it would be nice to continue, but it’s above all a commercial question," said Nico Hulkenberg.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC