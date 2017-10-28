Logo
F1 - Mexico, FP3: Verstappen edges Hamilton and Vettel

It’s very close at the top


28 October 2017 - 18h05, by Olivier Ferret 

Max Verstappen edged championship leader Lewis Hamilton by less than a tenth of a second, with Sebastian Vettel just a few hundredths of a second further back in a tight final session in Mexico in which the top six drivers were cover by just 0.404s.

It was Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas who led in the way in the opening half of the hour-long session, with the Finn setting a time of 1:17.963 on ultrasoft tyres after 20 minutes to seize P1 from Hamilton. Bottas then improved to 1:17.681 to eventually head Hamilton by almost three tenths of a second.

Behind them Red Bull and Ferrari opted for supersoft tyres in the opening part of the session, with Max Verstappen taking third place on the red-banded tyres 0.490s behind Bottas. Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was just over two tenths of a second further back in fourth with Vettel fifth and Kimi Räikkonen, who had put in a long stint on supersofts, back in P10.

When the field switch to qualifying runs on the ultrasoft tyre, Bottas was the first to improve, setting a time of 1:17.496. He was quickly eclipsed by Vettel, however, with German taking top spot with a lap of 1:17.230.

It was Verstappen, though, who made the most of his performance runs. The Red Bull driver jumped to P1 with a lap of 1:17.223 that put 0.007 ahead of Vettel.

The Dutchman had set purple times in the first two sectors but a scrappy final sector cost him time and on his next hot lap he repeated the error, locking up in the hairpin in the final sector. He still managed to improve by a tenth of a second to hold P1 with a lap of 1:17.113.

Hamilton, meanwhile, had not found any improvement on his first flying laps on fresh ultrasofts. The title leader reported power problems in Turn 7, which his team said would require “a calibration change”. Hamilton eventually found an improvement and jumped to P2. 0.075s behind Verstappen, with Vettel third.

Bottas pipped Ricciardo for fourth place in the session, with the Finn finishing 0.170 behind Verstappen. Ricciardo finished fifth, just under seven hundredths of a second further back. Räikkönen was sixth, 0.404s off the pace.

Behind the second Ferrari there was a half-second gap back to seventh-placed local hero Sergio Pérez. Force India teammate Esteban Ocon was eighth ahead of the twin Renaults of Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg.

Brendon Hartley put in an impressive performance to finish the session in 11th place but there was frustration for Toro Rosso team-mate Pierre Gasly, who stopped on track early in the session with an engine problem.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:17.113 20
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:17.188 23
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:17.230 21
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:17.283 18
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:17.361 10
06 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:17.517 27
07 Sergio Pérez Force India Mercedes 1:18.040 20
08 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:18.165 18
09 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:18.208 21
10 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:18.380 21
11 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Renault 1:18.602 23
12 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:18.690 23
13 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:19.066 20
14 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:19.205 19
15 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:19.331 27
16 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:19.565 22
17 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:19.586 22
18 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:19.826 16
19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:20.030 25
20 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Renault -:—.--- 2


