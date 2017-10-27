Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mexico, FP1: Bottas tops Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Verstappen took third place


27 October 2017 - 18h35, by Olivier Ferret 

Valtteri Bottas beat Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton by almost half a second to top the timesheet in first practice for this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

The Finnish driver set a best time of 1:17.824s on Pirelli’s ultrasoft tyres with Hamilton 0.466s behind and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen a further tenth back in third place.

Hamilton goes into this weekend’s race knowing that fifth place or better will seal his fourth Drivers’ title but the Briton has stated that he would like to claim the crown with a victory.

That aim was put under threat by team-mate Bottas. The Finn set the pace early in the session on supersoft tyres, though he was eventually eclipsed by both his team-mate and by Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

However, by the point Mercedes were turning their attention to the ultrasoft tyres, with Bottas quickly powering to his session benchmark. Neither of Hamilton’s laps on the purple-banded tyres was particularly clean, with the first compromised by a scrappy third sector and the second attempt featuring a slow middle sector. However, the second lap did allow him to close from just under eight tenths off Bottas to his eventual finishing position of second, just under half a second adrift.

Verstappen took third place with a time of 1:18.395. That left him 0.571s off the pace but neither he nor Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo used the ultrasoft tyres during the session and both drivers best time was set on the red supersoft rubber. Ricciardo finished just over two hundredths of a second behind his team-mate.

Ferrari also chose to reserve ultrasoft runs for the afternoon session and Sebastian Vettel finished the morning outing in fifth place, just under two tenths behind Ricciardo. Teammate Kimi Räikkönen was sixth with a time of 1:19.008.

Seventh place in the session went to local hero Sergio Pérez of Force India with the Mexican setting a time of 1:19.240 to finish 1.416s behind Bottas.

It wasn’t a trouble-free session for Force India, however, as reserve Alfonso Celis, in for Esteban Ocon, crashed heavily in the final turn, causing a short red flag period.

Fernando Alonso was eighth for McLaren though both he and team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne are set for hefty grid penalties on Sunday due to engine element changes. Vandoorne also suffered suspected engine issues in this session and completed just three laps.

Williams’ Felipe Massa was ninth, 1.619 off the pace, and the final top-10 position was secured by Nico Hulkenberg of Renault.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:17.824 42
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:18.290 35
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:18.395 16
04 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:18.421 28
05 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:18.586 28
06 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:19.008 27
07 Sergio Pérez Force India Mercedes 1:19.240 21
08 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 1:19.346 20
09 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:19.443 32
10 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:19.552 19
11 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:19.554 34
12 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:19.772 34
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:20.644 16
14 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:20.971 30
15 Antonio Giovinazzi Haas Ferrari 1:21.269 26
16 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:21.446 28
17 Sean Gelael Toro Rosso Renault 1:21.639 29
18 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Renault 1:21.747 10
19 Alfonso Celis Force India Mercedes 1:22.342 17
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda -:—.--- 3


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Saturday (729 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Friday (782 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Thursday (531 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1