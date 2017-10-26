Logo
F1 - Mexico 2017 - GP Preview - Toro Rosso Renault

Team quotes


26 October 2017 - 10h54, by Olivier Ferret 

Pierre Gasly

“I’m really excited about the Mexican GP race weekend! It’s going to be my third race weekend as a Formula 1 driver, this time on a completely new track for me – I’ve never raced there, so it will be exciting to learn a new one. I’ve been there as a reserve driver with Red Bull for the last two years and I think it’s a unique event. The atmosphere there is very special, the fans are great and very passionate. The part of the stadium in the last sector is also amazing, always full of spectators cheering the drivers on. It’s great to see all the grandstands completely full! It’s a special city and we always visit it during Halloween or the ‘Day of the Dead’, and the whole city gets crazy about it – you see people dressed up and with painted faces invading the streets and enjoying the big ‘fiesta’! It’s really cool to see. Hopefully we can have a great race weekend there. I’ll keep pushing together with the team, I’ll try to do my best, keep gaining experience and I really hope we achieve a positive result!”

Brendon Hartley

"I’m so excited to head to Mexico for my second Formula 1 Grand Prix! It was a steep learning curve in Austin last week, so I’m looking forward to putting some of the lessons learnt into practice this weekend here in Mexico. It’s a tricky venue for the engineers, as the high altitude plays havoc on downforce and cooling, but from a driving point of view it’s a great track and one I really enjoy!"

Note: Brendon’s racing number will be #28



