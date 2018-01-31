Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes wants active suspension return

They want to ’develop the system once and then freeze it’


31 January 2018 - 11h40, by GMM 

Mercedes has reportedly suggested that active suspension should be reintroduced in F1.

The suggestion follows news that some teams including Red Bull will no longer be able to use a ’trick’ involving clever systems to lower ride height in corners.

The controversy has been the subject of discussions within the F1 technical working group, with two proposals on each end of the suspension spectrum proposed as a result.

The first is a return to simple suspension layouts with dampers and springs, while the other is the re-introduction of radical ’active suspension’ which was last seen in 1993.

It is believed Mercedes is championing the cause of the latter.

An engineer told Auto Motor und Sport: "It’s cheaper because you can develop the system once and then freeze it. It will save a million euros a year and there would be no more grey areas.

"It would be much easier for the FIA to control, and it would help overtaking because you can programme the system to minimise the impact of the turbulence behind the car," the engineer added.

It is believed Ferrari is opposed to the active suspension proposal.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1