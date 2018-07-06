Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mercedes tried to sign Verstappen - Lauda

"Yes, we really talked to Verstappen"


6 July 2018 - 09h26, by GMM 

Niki Lauda has revealed that Mercedes tried to sign Max Verstappen last year.

Ultimately, Verstappen was retained by Red Bull, with Mercedes team chairman Lauda saying that only happened because "Helmut Marko was faster".

"Yes, we really talked to Verstappen," Lauda told ORF broadcaster at Silverstone.

"We had conversations with his father and him in the summer of 2017," he added.

"Hamilton is the best driver, but he needs a teammate to put pressure on him so he can really show what he is capable of doing. He needs someone to push him to improve on the track," Lauda added.

By not signing Verstappen, Mercedes re-signed Valtteri Bottas for 2018 and the German team is now expected to keep both Hamilton and Bottas for 2019 and 2020.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Friday (809 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Race (386 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Pre-race (290 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Saturday (456 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC